HISD recruiting top-performing teachers Wednesday to improve student performance through new program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is recruiting top-performing teachers to participate in a new program aimed to transform campuses that have been persistently struggling academically. The reward? A $10,000 stipend.The school district is looking for qualified teachers to improve student achievement at 13 elementary schools, nine middle schools and two high schools.It is all part of a new RISE program. It stands for Redesign, Innovate, Support, and Empower.HISD will be hosting a hiring event Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center. Successful candidates will receive recruitment and retention stipends of up to $10,000.Qualified teachers should have at least one year of experience and demonstrate a commitment to improving student performance. Applicants are required to bring copies of their resumes, student achievement data and their latest evaluation.To register for the event, visit Houston ISD's RSVP page