HISD recruiting top-performing teachers Wednesday to improve student performance through new program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is recruiting top-performing teachers to participate in a new program aimed to transform campuses that have been persistently struggling academically. The reward? A $10,000 stipend.
The school district is looking for qualified teachers to improve student achievement at 13 elementary schools, nine middle schools and two high schools.
It is all part of a new RISE program. It stands for Redesign, Innovate, Support, and Empower.
HISD will be hosting a hiring event Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center. Successful candidates will receive recruitment and retention stipends of up to $10,000.
Qualified teachers should have at least one year of experience and demonstrate a commitment to improving student performance. Applicants are required to bring copies of their resumes, student achievement data and their latest evaluation.
To register for the event, visit Houston ISD's RSVP page.
