houston isd

HISD recruiting top-performing teachers Wednesday to improve student performance through new program

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is recruiting top-performing teachers to participate in a new program aimed to transform campuses that have been persistently struggling academically. The reward? A $10,000 stipend.

The school district is looking for qualified teachers to improve student achievement at 13 elementary schools, nine middle schools and two high schools.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

It is all part of a new RISE program. It stands for Redesign, Innovate, Support, and Empower.

HISD will be hosting a hiring event Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center. Successful candidates will receive recruitment and retention stipends of up to $10,000.

Qualified teachers should have at least one year of experience and demonstrate a commitment to improving student performance. Applicants are required to bring copies of their resumes, student achievement data and their latest evaluation.

To register for the event, visit Houston ISD's RSVP page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhouston isdeducationmoneyhisdteacherteachers
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ISD
HISD's former COO faces new tax charges in relation to bribery scheme
Bellaire baseball coach termination wanted after racial allegations
'Change is difficult' as Houston ISD works toward transparency
2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sex assault of child
TOP STORIES
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Body of missing National Guard soldier found after multi-day search
Murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Josue Flores 20 times
Scattered downpours pushing into Houston
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Beto O'Rourke says he tested positive for COVID after SE Texas stop
Woman dies in home fire after going back to save boyfriend, HCFMO says
Show More
Today is last day to register to vote in primary election runoffs
Megan Thee Stallion on alleged 2020 shooting: 'I was really scared'
Prescribed burn planned today at Sylvan Rodriguez Park in Clear Lake
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
Recent reporting highlights criticism against Houston Crime Stoppers
More TOP STORIES News