HISD board to discuss extending virtual learning to use facilities as voting centers for Election Day

ATTENTION: the #HISD website and Hub are now back up and running. We thank you for your patience during this time as we #ReconnectSafely and #ReturnStrong. — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) September 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The HISD board is set to hold a meeting Thursday to discuss the possibility of extending virtual learning through Election Day and using schools as polling centers.In-person learning was set to resume October 19.The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. This comes after the district's website crashed the morning of its first day of virtual learning Tuesday.HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan called this year the "year of flexibility."Members also planned to discuss the adoption of a resolution to designate a day in honor of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.They planned to designate September 30 as the day of honor. Guillen graduated from César E. Chávez High School in 2018 before serving in the Army.Trustees will also consider a vote on forming a District of Innovation Committee that would develop a plan to obtain greater flexibility on school start dates, attendance and hiring of teachers.