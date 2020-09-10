Education

HISD board to discuss extending virtual learning to use facilities as voting centers for Election Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The HISD board is set to hold a meeting Thursday to discuss the possibility of extending virtual learning through Election Day and using schools as polling centers.

In-person learning was set to resume October 19.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. This comes after the district's website crashed the morning of its first day of virtual learning Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: Technical issues continue to plague HISD students, parents and teachers

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan called this year the "year of flexibility."



RELATED STORY: HISD can only react to issues like 1st day outage, superintendent says

Members also planned to discuss the adoption of a resolution to designate a day in honor of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

They planned to designate September 30 as the day of honor. Guillen graduated from César E. Chávez High School in 2018 before serving in the Army.

SEE RELATED STORY: Timeline offers look at tragedy and legacy of Ft. Hood soldier

Trustees will also consider a vote on forming a District of Innovation Committee that would develop a plan to obtain greater flexibility on school start dates, attendance and hiring of teachers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonback to schooleducationvotinghisdelection daycoronavirusteachersonline learningstudentspoll
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's where we expect the cool front to stall out Thursday
Man arrested for two jogging trail attacks
Family startled by deputies serving warrant at wrong home
$40.5 million jackpot up for grabs in Texas Lottery
2 girls running with cross-country team hit by car in League City
Extra $300 in unemployment benefits in Texas is over
Walmart Plus about to begin home delivery
Show More
Houston mayor OKs return of events in the city, but with limits
Trump defends 'playing down' coronavirus pandemic on tape
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
Houston Texans return in season opener against Chiefs today
Senate GOP's COVID-19 relief bill expected to fall in vote
More TOP STORIES News