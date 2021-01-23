covid-19

Houston ISD sports and UIL events to restart Monday, Jan. 25

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD announced on Friday, Jan. 22, that all athletic and UIL events will restart next week.

In an email sent to parents, HISD said all district-level varsity competitions, as well as non-district events, including tournaments, will resume as scheduled.

All previously-suspended sports at the middle school, junior varsity and freshman levels will also resume, including middle school cross country, football, swimming and volleyball seasons, the district said.

Club sports will also be reinstated.

All sports reinstated will start on Monday, Jan. 25.

With regard to attendance at sporting events, the district said spectators at campus facilities will be prohibited, and districtwide sports facilities will adhere to limited spectator capacity.

The district previously canceled all non-district events on Jan. 12, choosing only to participate in district-level varsity competitions. HISD cited an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Houston area as the reason for canceling select sports and UIL activities.

