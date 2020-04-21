Local seniors are getting creative in celebrating their proms

community strong

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- This is not your mom and dad's high school prom! It's the new way of life. Local families and organizations like the Houston Humane Society are doing everything in their power to make sure graduating seniors are able to have a memorable prom experience, even in quarantine.

Senior Olivia Reese from Cinco Ranch High School was surprised with an at-home quarantine prom from her family, while the Houston Humane Society gave a small group of students from Westchester High School their own animal-themed party.

"It's really good actually finishing the senior year strong, then having a lot of friends and companion doing it with you, it's awesome," explains Westchester High School senior Nicolas Garcia.

For many seniors, this is not the prom they envisioned this 2020. "There's a small silver lining to this whole entire thing, and it's in the fact that this brought my family closer together. It may have been my perfect senior prom, but it was perfect in my eyes," said Olivia Reese.
