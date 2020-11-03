Houston SPCA adoption center reopens with convenient new ways to find a forever pet

The reopening also comes with some new, personal touches for visitors. Every individual or family will be assigned their own experienced Adoption Counselor when they arrive onto campus for their appointment. The AC will guide them through the process of meeting and interacting with available pets based on their personal preferences such as puppies and small dogs in the large get acquainted spaces; rabbits and guinea pigs in the small pets suite as well as felines in the Kitty Lodge or large dogs in one of several play yards.
How COVID-19 Impacted Adoptions and Fostering
March: Houston SPCA cleared out the adoption center with a mega adoption event that resulted in 250 animals finding loving homes or placed into their COVID-19 Foster Program. There were 300 fosters who cared for pets in their home, including many first-time fosters who decided to make their foster pet a permanent part of the family.
Meanwhile, emergency services like their 24-hour injured animal rescue ambulance and cruelty investigations, wildlife rehabilitation and fostering continued to operate with safety protocols in place.
May: The Houston SPCA creates and implements Curbside Adoptions program.
June through October 31: The Houston SPCA creates and hosts Tele-Adoptions where Adoption Counselors work with potential adopters by phone, while helping them search for the right pet online. The program was very successful and is attributed to the efficiency and focused time spent on the phone.
October 28: Houston SPCA reopened their Rehoming Center by appointment only. Please call 713.869.7722(SPCA) ext. 116 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.
November 2: Houston SPCA reopened the Adoption Center by appointment only. Visitors can book appointments from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, by calling 713.869.7722 (SPCA).
To report cruelty, file an: Online Animal Cruelty Report or call (713) 869-7722(SPCA). See an injured stray animal? Please call our 24-hour rescue ambulance at 713.880.4357(HELP). Find injured wildlife? Visit the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas.
