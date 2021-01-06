coronavirus texas

LBJ and Ben Taub hospitals face staff shortages amid latest COVID-19 surge

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Both LBJ and Ben Taub hospitals serve a lot of uninsured and indigent patients. The hospitals are part of the Harris Health System. Those hospitals, like many across Houston, are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients.

LBJ's ICU is over capacity. They're now adding beds to treat patients. Ben Taub, one of the trauma Level One hospitals in the city, is at 80 percent.

"What I'm afraid of, in about a week, 10 days from now, on top of what we're observing now, we're going to surge from New Year's gatherings," said Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of Harris Health System.

Harris Health System started cutting back on elective surgeries weeks ago, ahead of the trigger that required the cutback this week. That helped, but staffing is still a concern.

SEE ALSO: What COVID-19 rollback means for bars and restaurants under Gov. Abbott's order
EMBED More News Videos

Harris County could soon be going back to early COVID-19 restrictions after hospitalizations passed the state's threshold, but in neighboring counties, residents say they are putting their foot down.



To provide more staff, Harris Health System is temporarily closing two clinics and using that staff to bridge the hospitals' staffing gaps.

"You try to close down a clinic where there is another clinic in proximity so that patients can actually have another option," said Porsa.

In addition, many appointments can be done virtually now.

While closing the clinic can help, there are still two big staffing challenges the hospitals have now that they didn't have in July during the last big surge. For one, they're losing nurses. They are getting lucrative offers for more pay as many parts of the country are seeing spikes in cases.

"Nurses are being recruited right and left to other areas that are able to pay them some god-awful numbers that we cannot compete with," said Porsa.

The other issue is the staff that they need to vaccinate patients is also the staff they need to run the hospital.

"So it's really making it challenging, trying to figure out where do you rob Peter to pay Paul? Where do you put the staff? What is more important -- taking care of a COVID patient or vaccinating?" said Porsa.

But there are some good things. Since they're learned a lot more about the disease, Porsa says patient stays are shorter than before. He also expects things to improve in February as gatherings slow down and doses of the vaccine go up.

FULL INTERVIEW: Harris Health Systems CEO talks about new challenges with latest surge
EMBED More News Videos

FULL INTERVIEW: CEO of Harris Health Systems, Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, draws a bleak picture about critical staffing levels at Ben Taub and LBJ hospitals, the latter of which has maxed its hospital capacity.



Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirushospitalcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemichospitalscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas Congressman Kevin Brady says he's positive for COVID-19
What COVID-19 rollback means for bars and restaurants
Action 13: Connecting your COVID-19 questions with answers
Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening
LIVE: Mob of Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 1 shot, killed
Trump tells 'very special' protesters to go home
Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol
Videos show chaos as pro-Trump rioters breach Capitol
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
World leaders call chaos 'shocking' and 'disgraceful'
Show More
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Texan Live's Game of Week: Cy Ranch vs. Langham Creek
Texas lawmaker: 'Stop the b******* right now'
Texas Capitol shuttered in wake of DC protest
US lawmakers react to ongoing protest at Capitol
More TOP STORIES News