HPD searches for ringleader after busting 'violent' robbery crew targeting Hispanic business owners

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the man authorities call the "ringleader" of a robbery crew that is accused of at least seven aggravated robberies in the area.

Juan Hernandez-Huitron, 48, has warrants for his arrest for two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Already, five people have been arrested and charged, including Jessie Duenez, Joe Moreno, Jaquan Jackson, Christopher Palmer, and Brittany Cooksey. All remain in jail.

In total, 16 aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges have been filed against the crew, one count of impersonating a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, burglary with intent to commit a felony, and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Detective G.D. Garcia with the Houston Police Robbery Division said the crew is linked to a violent home invasion from April 2022 on Carby Street in north Houston.

Miranda Reyes' father was at home with her 2-year-old son when a group of men with long guns broke into their home and demanded money from him.

Police said he was badly beaten and complied to protect the child. Still, the suspects shot him in the head execution style.

The robbers got away with jewelry and the family's life savings.

After a two-week stay in the hospital, Reyes' father made a full recovery. She said that physically, he is healed, but mentally and emotionally, he is still suffering.

"He's scared now," Reyes said. "He's just home. It's like he tells me, 'I can't even be safe here in my house, you know?' It's frustrating and sad.'"

Detectives determined the crew targets Hispanic immigrant business owners. The Reyes family owns a taco stand.

"This robbery crew did not target the actual business," Garcia said. "What they did is they would follow the business owners home to their personal residence."

Because victims are being followed from their businesses to their homes, the crimes have taken place in the Harris County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and Montgomery County.

Based on evidence collected at the Carby Street scene, detectives were able to identify and locate one of the suspects a week later.

"He led them to the actual robbery crew who were in commission of committing another aggravated robbery," Garcia said.

At that scene, three people were badly injured, including an 83-year-old man.

The suspects led police on a chase that lasted a few miles and ended in the Fifth Ward, and two suspects were taken into custody.

So far, police have linked the crew to seven aggravated robberies, but Garcia believes there are more.

"This may not just be aggravated robberies, you know, up to including capital murder, given the violence that these suspects have displayed over the long period of time," Garcia said.

Garcia is asking anyone, residents or other law enforcement, who believes the circumstances of these crimes sound familiar to call HPD.

Anyone with information about Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Garcia said he has ties to the Corpus Christi area and Eagle Pass.

"(Hernandez) had the proactive approach of conducting surveillance on these victims, learning the dates and times of when they go home, when they close shop," Garcia said. "With that being said, he's a violent individual that needs to be taken off the streets."

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.