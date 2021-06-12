Bayou Bowl 2021: It's East vs West tonight in Baytown

It's the 2021 GHFCA All Star Bayou Bowl Football game, Saturday, June 12 starting at 7 p.m. at Stallworth Stadium located at 2102 E Archer Rd in Baytown!
Officials announced that Saturday night's game admission was free to the public.
🏈🏈FREE ADMISSION🏈🏈 Admission has been waived for tonight’s @BayouBowlGHFCA game in @CityofBaytown! Here’s footage from last game in Baytown.@DickOlin1 @vikered @ghfcahouston @KLEINCAINFB @GcmPatriot @Chrisbrister5 @BridgelandFB @Texan_Live @TxtremeLLC @MethodistHosp pic.twitter.com/Q8pKnxM1VR— Bayou Bowl (@BayouBowlGHFCA) June 12, 2021
Houston East vs Houston West matchup in the annual classic that began in 2003.
The Bayou Bowl is an All-Star Football Game features some of the best players from the Greater Houston Area against some of the best from the State of Louisiana.
According to their website, "all proceeds from the GHFCA Bayou Bowl Football Game, as well as the Bayou Bowl Golf Tournament, go directly to scholarships awarded to male and female athletes in the Greater Houston Area."