Clear Lake opens a mega COVID-19 testing site, no appointments required

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Health Department opened another mega testing site at the Ellington Airport/ Clear Lake neighborhood recycling center.
Unlike other mega testing sites, no appointment is required.
The site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on 246 Loop Rd.
Addresses, schedules, and other information can be found at Houston Health's website or 832-393-4220.
