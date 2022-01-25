coronavirus testing

Clear Lake opens a mega COVID-19 testing site, no appointments required

COVID-19: Houston Health Department opens mega testing site at the Ellington Airport/ Clear Lake neighborhood recycling center

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Health Department opened another mega testing site at the Ellington Airport/ Clear Lake neighborhood recycling center.

Unlike other mega testing sites, no appointment is required.

The site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on 246 Loop Rd.

Addresses, schedules, and other information can be found at Houston Health's website or 832-393-4220.
