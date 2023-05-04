International star soprano from Bayou City headlines Houston Grand Opera's 'Tosca'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Grand Opera is wrapping up its acclaimed production of Puccini's "Tosca" this week at the Wortham Center.

Playing the lead role of "Tosca," the fiery and vengeful singer at the center of the tragic story, is Houston resident Tamara Wilson, an HGO Studio alumna who is now one of the most recognizable voices in opera.

Wilson is making her debut in the role of Tosca and joined ABC13 to talk about her journey from the Butler Studio program to her status as an international star soprano and return to the Wortham Center.

"Houston is my home. So just coming back into the building when we started rehearsals, it's just such a great company to work for. They have a level of artistic excellence that rivals the best opera houses in the world," Wilson said.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Tosca concludes its run Friday, May 5, at the Wortham Center.

For tickets and more information, visit the Houston Grand Opera's website.

For updates on this story, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.