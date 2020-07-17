Federal judge rules GOP can hold in-person convention in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston federal judge ruled on Friday afternoon that the Texas GOP can have their in-person convention.Judge Lynn Hughes ruled that the Texas Republican Party can hold their convention this weekend or next weekend.The order overturned Mayor Sylvester Turner's cancellation of the contract between the city's GRB convention center and the GOP.The decision comes as people posted on social media about protesting the cancellation of the convention on Friday evening.After Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced last week that the city had canceled its contract with the GOP convention, which was scheduled at the GRB on July 16, Texas Republicans decided to hold a virtual convention.The GOP had lost all legal appeals until today's ruling by a federal judge.