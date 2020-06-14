BUDDY'S Houston to close after 5 employees, including owner, test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston gay bar has been forced to shut down after several of its employees, including the owner, tested positive for COVID-19.In a video posted on Facebook on Sunday, owner of BUDDY'S Houston bar in Montrose, Christopher Barry, said he and four other employees recently got tested for coronavirus and were given positive results."I don't have an elevated temperature. I am asymptomatic," he explained in the video. "I have a cough every once and awhile. Still, we feel it's the most responsible thing to do."Barry said out of all 27 of the bar's employees, only nine were able to return to work since reopening a few weeks ago. Five out of those nine are now in self-isolation.The bar will be temporarily closed for disinfecting, and all five employees will require a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to work."I feel perfectly fine, but [coronavirus] affects people in different ways," said Barry. "So, be safe out there."Barry is also encouraging everyone to get tested.