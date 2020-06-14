Coronavirus

BUDDY'S Houston to close after 5 employees, including owner, test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston gay bar has been forced to shut down after several of its employees, including the owner, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on Facebook on Sunday, owner of BUDDY'S Houston bar in Montrose, Christopher Barry, said he and four other employees recently got tested for coronavirus and were given positive results.

"I don't have an elevated temperature. I am asymptomatic," he explained in the video. "I have a cough every once and awhile. Still, we feel it's the most responsible thing to do."

Barry said out of all 27 of the bar's employees, only nine were able to return to work since reopening a few weeks ago. Five out of those nine are now in self-isolation.

The bar will be temporarily closed for disinfecting, and all five employees will require a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to work.

"I feel perfectly fine, but [coronavirus] affects people in different ways," said Barry. "So, be safe out there."

Barry is also encouraging everyone to get tested.

READ ALSO: Here's where you can get a COVID-19 test in Houston this week
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonemploymentbarcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Where you can get a COVID-19 test in Houston this week
Celebrate our Chicago graduates
NBA to test players, staff for COVID-19 every other day
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coast Guard searching for missing man near Kemah
Home invasion suspect killed in W. Houston apartment shootout
George Floyd once arrested by ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines
Hot week ahead, and what's in store for Father's Day?
Saharan dust travels off Africa coast into eastern Atlantic
Lone Star Flight Museum accepting US flags for proper disposal
Woman who called police on man stenciling BLM apologizes
Show More
2 men injured in road rage shootings near Baybrook Mall
How the Houston-area is celebrating Juneteenth this year
Where you can get a COVID-19 test in Houston this week
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
NBA to test players, staff for COVID-19 every other day
More TOP STORIES News