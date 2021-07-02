food bank

Local veteran thanks the Houston Food Bank for their generosity

It's common for the Houston Food Bank to receive publicity following storms or disasters, but the need for food in Houston is an issue the entire year.

The Houston Food Bank has seen a 74% increase in the number of families asking for help since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and one of those individuals is Army veteran Tausha Rainey.

"I was laid off right before the pandemic," said Rainey. "The Houston Food Bank has been really helpful to me."

Rainey receives her food as part of the non-profit's program for veterans.

"They will notify veterans that they are having a pantry day just for veterans," she said. "What's most helpful is the potatoes, they give a lot of beans and rice, and a lot of good non-perishable items."

Tausha says she has a network of eight to ten veterans who visit the pantry and make sure everyone has the food they need.

"We make sure we are in touch with each other," Rainey said. "Sometimes we'll look out for each other because some veterans are homebound."

Rainey appreciates the generosity of the Houston Food Bank, and says she fully intends to return the favor down the road.

"They're doing a tremendous job," she said. "I look forward to doing my part in helping someone the way they've helped me."

