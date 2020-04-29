Food & Drink

Houston Food Bank prepares for another massive free giveaway

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a massive food giveaway happening in Cypress Wednesday thanks to the Houston Food Bank.

The "Wednesday Giveaway" hosted by the Houston Food Bank has gotten so huge, it has been moved from the Houston Premium Outlets to the Berry Center in Cypress.

The Houston Food Bank is preparing to give away thousands of meals this afternoon.

Last week, SkyEye captured video of hundreds of cars in line at the giveaway.

As the Houston Premium Outlets and other retailers open for curbside retail service, the Food Bank had to find a new location to support the massive crowd.

The giveaway will begin Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. at the Berry Center located at 8877 Barker Cypress Road.

Authorities will distribute 7,000 meals.

Each car will receive 100 lbs of food, including a mixture of fresh produce, frozen meat, dairy and non-perishables while supplies last.

Although the giveaway doesn't start until 2:00 p.m., officials expect cars to start lining up much sooner.

If you want to support the Houston Food Bank, you can donate by texting ABC13 to 41444. For every single dollar donated, three meals are given to people in need throughout the community.

