@HoustonFire firefighters are performing an active rescue in a ship cargo hold at the Port of Houston @memorialhermann #LifeFlight just landed to assist. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after falling from a ladder and down into a ship cargo hold at the Port of Houston, officials said.It happened around 12 p.m. on Sunday.The Houston Fire Department wrote in a tweet earlier that firefighters were performing an active rescue in a ship cargo hold.The man was rushed to the hospital via Life Flight where he later died.The incident remains under investigation.