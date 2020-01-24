This is the moment of the deadly explosion in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Video from a home security camera shows the moment of explosion at a building in northwest Houston.

The owner of Watson Grinding tells us it was a propylene gas explosion, which sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Mega Doppler Radar captures explosion over northwest Houston Friday morning
Radar picks up blast from deadly explosion in NW Houston



The explosion could be felt for miles, with viewers from Atascocita and Kingwood to the west side of town, calling ABC13 to report they could hear it.

WATCH: Some cameras caught the huge blast, others recorded the enourmous sound of the explosion.
Surveillance cameras around the city captured the sight and sounds of the huge explosion



The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that no evacuations are in place.

