Houston gets a surprising ranking in new list of the most educated cities in the United States

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is a well-known opportunity city, with pillar industries such as energy, medicine, space, and tech - all requiring high levels of education. So just how educated is the Bayou City?
Not stellar, says personal finance website in its new list of the most and least educated cities in the United States.
WalletHub started with the country's 150 most populated metropolitan areas, and compared them over 11 metrics addressing population shares by highest level of education (the great majority of the weight of the study), quality of schools, summer learning opportunities, and education equality to create a scoring and ranking system.
To continue reading, click to our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
