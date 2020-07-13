Society

Daughter of Houston Dynamo security guard talks about loss of her dad to COVID-19

By Joseph Gleason
The family of a Houston Dynamo security guard who died of COVID-19 wants well-wishers to know how much their support means to them.

Lauren Longoria says her dad George Longoria was Houston.

George passed away Friday from complications due to COVID-19. Since learning of his death, his family has received outpouring support, with many remembering his big smile and the bigger personality at concerts or sporting events in Houston.

George was a popular security guard at BBVA, Minute Maid Park and Toyota Center, to name a few.

Lauren says the love and well wishes to the family from people all over Houston and the world has helped the family deal with their tremendous loss. People from Chris Canetti, President of 2026 Houston World Cup bid committee, to the drummer from George's favorite band, Journey, have left messages of support on social media.





Lauren says her dad was a hard worker as well. She can't remember when he didn't work two jobs to provide for the family.

Lauren and the Longoria family want everyone to know her dad loved Houston.

Lauren says her mother is now battling COVID-19 but adds that the messages are keeping her going.

"The outpouring love. And to be honest with you, that's what's keeping my mom okay right now. And then also the idea, I told her she has to get a negative result so I can be there with her," Lauren told ABC13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston dynamocoronavirussoccercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to school or not? Districts to announce plans this week
Army to release report on Vanessa Guillen to President Trump
Heat Advisory in effect for Monday
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Washington Redskins to shed name Monday: reports
Elderly man drowns in Lake Conroe after slipping in water
Investigators seek answers after driver allegedly killed baby
Show More
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Feds scheduled to execute 1st inmate in 17 years Monday
Pasadena bar holds protest over COVID-19 closures
Federal support for COVID-19 test sites in Houston extended
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
More TOP STORIES News