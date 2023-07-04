2 men injured after shots fired from white SUV in SE Houston neighborhood, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after they were hit by shots fired from a white SUV, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were called to the 5300 block of Milart Street, which is near Old Spanish Trail and Martin Luther King Boulevard, at about 7 p.m.

HPD's Southeast Patrol found two men with gunshot wounds in the yard of a home on the street. The men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the men is stable while the other underwent surgery, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Based on preliminary information gathered by the police, a white SUV drove on Milart before someone inside fired the shots. The SUV then continued northbound.

It's not immediately known whether the victims were targeted or shot randomly.

Police said they will talk to witnesses and look for surveillance camera footage to help with the investigation.