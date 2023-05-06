Shooter and 2nd suspect take off in silver SUV after 2 men shot to death in N. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Some sort of transaction" took place in a north Houston parking lot when someone shot and killed two men on Friday evening, police said.

The Houston Police Department said its North Patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fulton Street, near Meadow Lea Drive, in the city's Northside/Northline neighborhood.

An HPD tweet initially indicated that the suspects in the shooting took off in a grey SUV, which police later corrected to be silver.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson, officers located the victims dead at the scene. They later learned preliminarily that the transaction unfolded when two men got out of the SUV, with one of them producing a rifle and opening fire.

The suspect descriptions were not immediately determined.

An investigation is ongoing.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker data shows six homicides were counted over the last 12 months in the Northline Mall-Stratton Place-Oakwood-Colonial Gardens area where Friday's double killing took place.

Homicides in the area peaked at eight in 2021 within the last four years, which is the time period that ABC13's data is collected. Just one homicide was counted back in 2019.