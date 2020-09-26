Houston Dash takes on Orlando Pride Saturday evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dash returns to BBVA Stadium Saturday evening where it will face off against the Orlando Pride.
Fans can now watch the game in-person after BBVA announced it will reopen its doors on a limited basis to 3,000 people.
To enhance the safety of guests who do attend, BBVA will implement digital tickets, socially-distanced parking and seats, required face masks and temperature checks, staggered entry times and designated gates, hand sanitizer stations and much more.
The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought on the Houston Dynamo and Dash official website.
