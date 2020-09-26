Sports

Houston Dash takes on Orlando Pride Saturday evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dash returns to BBVA Stadium Saturday evening where it will face off against the Orlando Pride.

Fans can now watch the game in-person after BBVA announced it will reopen its doors on a limited basis to 3,000 people.

READ MORE: Dynamo and Dash games can now be played with 3K fans

To enhance the safety of guests who do attend, BBVA will implement digital tickets, socially-distanced parking and seats, required face masks and temperature checks, staggered entry times and designated gates, hand sanitizer stations and much more.

The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought on the Houston Dynamo and Dash official website.

RELATED LINKS:

Houston Dash players kneel during national anthem

Houston Dash take Challenge Cup after 2-0 final win over Chicago
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonwomen athletessoccerbbva compass stadiumhouston dash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom details life of 6-year-old who died from brain-eating amoeba
Dire warning issued after dangerous amoeba found in water
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
'Tox-Doc' answers safety questions amid do-not-use advisory
A cool Saturday morning ahead of Monday's cold front
Trump to select Supreme Court nominee. What's next?
Lotto Texas' $45.5M up for grabs tonight
Show More
2 HFD firefighters fall through floor during apartment fire
Only 10% of US adults may have COVID-19 antibodies: Study
Astros clinch No.6 spot in American League for playoffs
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
Trump woos Black voters with 'Platinum Plan's' list of promises
More TOP STORIES News