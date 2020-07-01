Houston Dash players kneel during national anthem

The Houston Dash soccer team became the first professional sports team to hit the field since the coronavirus pandemic shut down professional sports in Houston and around the world.This was the team's opening match up in the NWSL's Challenge Cup.Before the game, players from the Houston Dash and the Utah Royals took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.Dash's forward Rachel Daly started the tournament by scoring against the Royals.Daly's two goals were not enough for a victory though. Utah was able to get the equalizer in the 89 minute and steal the win.The Dash will play Washington's Reign FC on Saturday.