HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy outside of a grocery store in southwest Houston.
The video above is from a previous story.
The incident happened Feb. 8 at 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bissonnet. Police said the suspect(s) pulled up into the parking lot of a grocery store, walked up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle the teen was in.
SEE ALSO: 13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store in southwest Houston, police say
In the incident, as the suspects were trying to flee the scene, police said they also struck a 14-year-old girl with their vehicle.
In an update on Thursday, police said they arrested a 16-year-old, whose name has not been disclosed because he is a minor, and 19-year-old Corey Watkins. According to police, Watkins and the 16-year-old were taken into custody on Wednesday after a brief chase in which the 16-year-old was identified as the driver.
Watkins has been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and evading arrest. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old, who police identified as the shooter, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also faces charges of a felony for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
The 13-year-old victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The 14-year-old who was run over is expected to be OK as police said she was hospitalized with a broken leg.
2 teens accused of shooting 13-year-old multiple times outside grocery store in southwest Houston
A 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times and 14-year-old girl was struck when the suspects tried to flee the scene, police said.
TEEN SHOT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News