2 teens accused of shooting 13-year-old multiple times outside grocery store in southwest Houston

A 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times and 14-year-old girl was struck when the suspects tried to flee the scene, police said.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy outside of a grocery store in southwest Houston.

The incident happened Feb. 8 at 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bissonnet. Police said the suspect(s) pulled up into the parking lot of a grocery store, walked up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle the teen was in.

In the incident, as the suspects were trying to flee the scene, police said they also struck a 14-year-old girl with their vehicle.

In an update on Thursday, police said they arrested a 16-year-old, whose name has not been disclosed because he is a minor, and 19-year-old Corey Watkins. According to police, Watkins and the 16-year-old were taken into custody on Wednesday after a brief chase in which the 16-year-old was identified as the driver.

Watkins has been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and evading arrest. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old, who police identified as the shooter, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also faces charges of a felony for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The 13-year-old victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The 14-year-old who was run over is expected to be OK as police said she was hospitalized with a broken leg.
