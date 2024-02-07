Victim injured in shooting taken to SE Houston-area fire station for help, HPD says

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 1:17AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured and taken to a nearby Houston Fire Department station after someone opened fire on the victim Tuesday evening in the city's southeast side, according to police.

The scene began unfolding at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Selinsky Road, where Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

Authorities said that following the shooting, the victim was taken to Fire Station 55 in the 11400 block of Cullen Boulevard.

As we await additional details, ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows there were about 649 assaults in the last 12 months in the area, which include South Acres, Shamrock, Manor, Hillwood and Cloverland. The location is home to about 21,000 people.

