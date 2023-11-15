2 armed suspects rob man in broad daylight outside his southeast Houston home: HPD

Police are searching for the two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint outside his southeast Houston home on Keller Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a man at his own home in broad daylight in southeast Houston.

The robbery took place on June 19 at about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of Keller Street. The victim said he was approached by two men who were armed. The suspects pointed their guns at the victim, demanding his property. Police said the suspects took the victim's wallet, phone, and keys, and fled on foot.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect No. 1: Hispanic male, 16 to 20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, 150 to 160 pounds, light-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect No. 2: Hispanic male, 16 to 20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, 150 to 160 pounds, white hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online and refer to case No. 870699-23