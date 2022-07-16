Man buys face mask before robbing SE Houston convenience store at gunpoint, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs the public's help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in southeast Houston.
Authorities said an unidentified man entered a convenience store located at the 8000 block of Cullen Boulevard on July 4 at about 4 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the man acting like a customer and proceeds to purchase a mask before waiting for customers to leave the store.
In the meantime, police said the clerk walked outside of the enclosed area surrounding the cash registers so he could restock some merchandise. The suspect then put on the face mask, pulled out a handgun from his waistband, and demanded the money from the cash registers.
The clerk complied with the suspect and placed the money into a bag, at which time, the suspect fled the location in an unknown direction, according to police.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man around 30 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing between 220 to 230 lbs. He's described to have black hair, a dark skin complexion, and was wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts and white slides.
If you have any information related to this investigation you can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.
Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
