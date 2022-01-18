shooting

2 juveniles injured in southeast Houston shooting, suspects detained, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two juveniles have been hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Selinksy Road. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired and found the juveniles injured.

Two suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting. The condition of the juveniles is not immediately known.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

