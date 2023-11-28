16-year-old wounded and 2 detained after shooting near Northside High School, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting just north of downtown Houston, police said.

The scene is unfolding in the 2300 block of Fulton Street near Quitman. The area, with heavy police presence, is just a block from HISD's Northside High School and Marshall Middle School.

According to police, the victim got into a fight with other boys off the Northside High School campus when he was shot.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, and the alleged weapon used was found nearby, police said. So far, two people have been detained, and there is no ongoing threat to the public or students at nearby schools.

Police are expected to release more information during a media briefing.