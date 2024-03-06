65-year-old man dies months after suspect opened fire on car he was in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who shot John Davis? That's the answer Houston police are searching for after the 65-year-old man succumbed to his injuries months after he was wounded.

The shooting happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2023, in the 9800 block of W. Bellfort.

Police said a friend picked up Davis from a store at 10310 W. Bellfort. Davis sat in the backseat as his friend drove.

The two went past an unrelated minor crash along the way, when Davis' friend said he heard gunshots. That's when he realized they had been shot at.

When the driver checked on Davis, he realized Davis had suffered a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. The driver was also wounded in the leg. That's when he drove himself and Davis to a nearby hospital, where investigators were called to investigate the shooting.

Since that day, Davis remained in the hospital, but on Feb. 22, he died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Police are now asking the public for help in finding the suspect, whom they could only describe as a Black man wearing a gray hoodie. Police said the suspect was in the backseat of a sedan, but the make, model, or color was unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.