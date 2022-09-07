Houston-area leaders call for 'sensible gun legislation' as homicide rate climbs

Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to call for universal background checks, a ban on 3D-printed guns, prohibiting anyone under 21 from buying assault weapons, and more.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area leaders are calling for gun reform in an effort to keep us safe as the homicide rate keeps climbing.

The discussion on "sensible gun legislation" is happening as Harris County has seen nine shootings in just the past three days.

One shooting overnight in southeast Houston left a man injured after he was shot in his driveway while grabbing something out of his car.

Some of the issues that will be discussed at Wednesday's press conference include universal background checks, a ban on 3D-printed guns, training and licensing for gun owners, red flag laws and prohibiting anyone under 21 from buying assault weapons.

Back in February, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the "One Safe Houston" crime-prevention program -- which cost $53 million.

This year's data shows violent crimes like assault, rape and robbery are down compared to last year, according to data from Houston police. However, what continues to climb is the homicide rate.

Last Tuesday, two sisters were shot in the middle of a Friendswood neighborhood. One of the women ended up dying.

At the time, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez spoke about the crime happening in the county.

"It's been a violent few days in our communities," Gonzalez said. "I want to ask for our community's support as we go through this difficult time together."

Turner and HPD Chief Troy Finner will be joined by the program "My Brother's Keeper" for the event.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church off Tierwester.

