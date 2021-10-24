Man shot multiple times after hitting security guard with bat in SW Houston bar, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot during a bar fight is expected to face charges after police say he hit a security guard with a bat in southwest Houston.

Investigators say it all started at about 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of S. Gessner near Harwin. A security guard at Azteca bar tried kicking a man out, but the man refused to leave. That's when police said the man went to his vehicle, grabbed a bat and came after the security guard.

The suspect managed to hit the security guard once in the head, before the security guard shot him three times.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The man shot will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a result of the incident, police said.
