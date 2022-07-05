Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in pick up truck, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found with multiple cuts to the neck in the city's south side.On Monday morning, patrol officers were in the 3800 block of Alice Street when they saw a pickup truck parked along the street. When the officers approached the vehicle, they detected a strong odor inside.Once the officers opened the door, they saw a comforter covering a man in the driver's seat, police said. The man in the truck appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck.While details surrounding the death investigation were limited, police described the suspect as a Hispanic man about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow work shirt and tan work boots.There is no known motive in the incident at this time, according to police.Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.