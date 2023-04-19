One witness said a girl's injuries "aren't good" after shots were fired on Yale Street, which is not too far from an unrelated shootout that left a robbery victim injured.

15-year-old girl shot when gunfire erupted during argument between group on Yale Street, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Within 24 hours, Houston police found themselves working two separate shooting scenes on Yale Street.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting broke out between a group of people at 100 Yale St.

Houston police said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. and the group was walking through a parking lot in the area when an altercation ensued. Shots were exchanged between members of the group.

At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a graze wound on the arm.

Police did not release any additional information as they're still trying to figure out what happened.

ABC13's cameras were rolling as reporter Brooke Taylor reported on a separate shooting from the night before when gunshots were heard at a distance.

Kenneth Owens II, a nearby witness, told ABC13 he saw the events unfold and heard about eight gunshots.

"As soon as I (got) closer to the door, then I heard the 'pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,'" Owens recalled. "It's foolish. I don't know what they were arguing about, but they argued from Walmart all the way to this side."

Another witness, Mils Duncan, was quick on his feet and rushed to the 15-year-old victim's side. He recalls seeing a boy getting up and freaking out before throwing a gun.

"The rest of the kids ran away. I was on the other side of the apartment of the railroad tracks. I saw the kid get up, and he's freaking out and kept looking at the ground, and I saw he grabbed his gun and throws it over the ledge," Duncan said. "Then he's just freaking out, so I ran over here and held the wound, make sure she didn't bleed out."

Tuesday's shooting comes less than a day after a man, who was held up at gunpoint at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, exchanged gunfire with a robbery suspect in an unrelated shootout.

The victim in Monday night's shooting was hit at least three times and hospitalized. His condition was not immediately disclosed.