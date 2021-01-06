Action 13: Connecting your COVID-19 vaccine questions with answers

We know you have questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine. We want to help connect you with answers. Browse through some of the questions we know you have and submit your own using the form below.
Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines right now?
According to the state of Texas, vaccine distribution has been broken down into phases. Phase 1A includes medical workers and those living in nursing homes, and Phase 1B includes anyone who is 65 and older, or 16 and older with a chronic medical condition such as cancer, COPD, heart conditions, organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes.
I qualify for the vaccine! Can I get it now?
Possibly. There are not enough doses for everyone who qualifies. In general, patients with established relationships with large hospital chains are getting access to the vaccines faster.
What about CVS & Walgreens?
CVS and Walgreens are currently participating in the vaccination of nursing home residents as part of a federal plan. At this point, they are not administering vaccines to the general public, but you should continue checking.
Do grocery stores like Kroger, Randalls, and H-E-B have vaccines?
Kroger, Randalls, and H-E-B pharmacies do have vaccines, but availability is limited.
Currently, H-E-B each Houston area HEB pharmacy has received approximately 100 doses of the vaccine. Those have been mostly distributed to medical workers. H-E-B is awaiting more vaccines from the state so it can distribute them to Phase 1B customers. Pharmacy customers should check back with the website for more updates.
