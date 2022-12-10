No. 1 Houston Cougars suffer first loss of season in rematch with No. 8 Alabama

The Houston Cougars put their No. 1 ranking on the line when they host the eighth-ranked Alabama on Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The No. 1 UH Cougars suffered their first loss of the season against an Alabama Crimson Tide team that wanted to take another college basketball power program down this season.

The Coogs took an early lead but fell 65-71 in Saturday's game.

Their next matchup will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, against North Carolina A &T.

Setting the stage

The Cougars entered the game as the top-ranked team in the nation for the second week in a row.

They were undefeated through their first nine games of the season, which, depending on who you ask, has been a cupcake-type of non-conference schedule to this point. The Men's College Basketball Power Index ranks UH 234th in strength of schedule.

Coach Kelvin Sampson's bunch has had two games - Kent State and Saint Mary's - in which they won by just five points. The rest of their opponents were double-digit victories.

So a challenge in the form of the eighth-ranked team in the country is kind of warranted for the Coogs, who have dreams of lifting up a national championship after the tournament final in Houston.

Some could argue that UH's No. 1 ranking doesn't happen without Alabama, which defeated previous top-ranked North Carolina earlier this season. The Coogs were No. 2 at the time.

But, of course, these two programs have fresh history against each other.

A 'garbage' no-call?

Houston's Tramon Mark (12) and Josh Carlton (25) and Alabama's Keon Ellis (14) chase a rebound on Dec. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Saturday's game serves as a rematch of last December's non-conference matchup in Tuscalossa, where 'Bama survived an uncalled goaltend at the end of the game to defeat the Coogs.

The close matchup fueled tensions that literally spilled out on the court.

The game may be remembered more for how some Coogs players and staff left a mess behind heading off the court. A player was caught on camera tossing a garbage can to its side.

However, almost immediately after it, then-sophomore guard, Jamal Shead, picked up the spilled trash, which was a moment that went viral.

SEE MORE: Houston Cougars sophomore Jamal Shead praised for picking up trash spilled after loss at Alabama

Houston Cougars brass apologized for the scene. Kellen Sampson, Kelvin's son who is also a UH assistant, was remorseful for seemingly causing part of the mess.

UH-'Bama is a hot ticket

If you're looking for tickets to a game between two college basketball juggernauts, prepare to stand for a couple of hours.

UH's event ticketing site shows standing room only and student section tickets.

A search of StubHub on Friday afternoon showed tickets in the alumni section going for $158 each, which is the lowest available.

StubHub's most expensive seats are in the lower bowl, second row, priced at $1,800 each. For context, a lower bowl, fourth-row ticket to Sunday's Rockets-Bucks game at Toyota Center is selling for $310 each.