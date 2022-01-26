flooding

New bridge opens with hopes of reducing flood risk in southwest Houston

New Buffalo Speedway bridge opens over Brays Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new bridge over Brays Bayou has opened as part of a huge project in hopes of reducing the flood risk in southwest Houston.

The bridge runs between the 7800 and 7900 blocks of Buffalo Speedway near North Braeswood. The $9.6 million project included the demolishment of the previous bridge and the construction of a higher, longer, and wider bridge.

The bridge and its accompanying channel improvements will increase the channel's capacity, which will allow for more floodwaters to flow throughout Brays Bayou.

SEE ALSO: Buffalo Speedway bridge over Brays Bayou to be demolished and rebuilt

The replacement is part of the $480 million 'Project Brays' which involved widening 21 miles of the bayou and modifying 32 bridges to reduce the flood risk of more than 15,000 structures.

