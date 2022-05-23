Houston Congressman Al Green tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Congressman Al Green has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a statement on Monday morning.Green said that he tested positive Monday morning, but that he was experiencing mild symptoms."I am grateful to be vaccinated with a boost. I will be isolating at home, following all recommendations of my physician, and I look forward to making a full recovery. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their vaccine and booster as soon as possible," Green said.Green is not the only lawmaker recently to test positive for COVID.Exactly one week ago, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also contracted the virus, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.