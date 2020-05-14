Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tests negative for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner continues encouraging Houstonians to get tested for COVID-19, even after testing negative for the virus.Mayor Turner, along with members of his staff and city council, was tested for the virus after council member Letitia Plummer said she tested positive for COVID-19."I encourage Houstonians to get tested. It is a quick process, and it does not matter if you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The results will help you take better control of your health during the pandemic," Mayor Turner said.After learning of her results, Plummer spoke with Eyewitness News about the importance of staying healthy."We need to be focused on keeping each other healthy," said Plummer in a video call with ABC13. "Stay home, it's really important."She said her symptoms were diarrhea and vomiting."Thursday, Friday, I could not move. I was rolled up in a blanket in my bed. I didn't eat or drink anything. I think I slept for 48 hours," she said.By Saturday, she said she was so dehydrated, she went to the hospital. By then, she had been tested twice.On Monday, a nasal swab came back positive for the virus, and Plummer wrote Turner informing him of the positive test.She also said she will not attend council meetings until her results for the virus return negative.Plummer is the first and only elected official in the city of Houston known to have contracted the virus.And while Turner's test results were negative, he is reminding others to get tested and continue practicing social distancing."I will continue to practice social distancing and wear a face covering to do my part to stop the virus from spreading in our community," Turner added.