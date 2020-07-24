Chinese consulate in Houston set to close today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today is the day the Chinese consulate in Houston is ordered to officially close. This comes two days after the U.S. ordered the consulate, located in The Montrose, to close down.The U.S. said in a brief statement that the consulate was ordered to close "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."On Friday morning, the day of the closure, a large white 18-wheeler could be seen outside the building on Harold Street.In response to the closure, China has officially ordered the U.S. to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengudu."On the morning of July 24, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China notified the U.S. Embassy in China that China has decided to revoke the permission for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu and put forward specific requirements for the Consulate General to stop all business and activities," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.The Chinese Consulate in Houston was opened in 1979.