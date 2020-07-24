Politics

Chinese consulate in Houston set to close today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today is the day the Chinese consulate in Houston is ordered to officially close. This comes two days after the U.S. ordered the consulate, located in The Montrose, to close down.

The U.S. said in a brief statement that the consulate was ordered to close "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."

On Friday morning, the day of the closure, a large white 18-wheeler could be seen outside the building on Harold Street.

In response to the closure, China has officially ordered the U.S. to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengudu.

RELATED: China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

"On the morning of July 24, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China notified the U.S. Embassy in China that China has decided to revoke the permission for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu and put forward specific requirements for the Consulate General to stop all business and activities," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Chinese Consulate in Houston was opened in 1979.

SEE ALSO: What Chinese Consul General said about consulate closure
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonworld newsthe white housemovingu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Hanna still strengthening
Astros return with opening game against Mariners
Rainbands from Hanna to impact Houston later today
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircrafts
How Texas Medical Center plans to prepare for severe weather
Hanna's worst may miss Houston but crews prep just in case
Here's a recap of the news you need for Friday, July 24
Show More
Red Cross needs 700 volunteers for hurricane strike team
Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding
HFD creates COVID-19 kits to help tackle severe weather
China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu
26-day-old baby who died tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News