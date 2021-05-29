fatal crash

Woman dies in NW Houston car crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle with a woman and two children inside lost control late Friday and crashed in a northwest Houston parking lot, killing the woman, police said.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Antoine Drive at Creekmont.

The driver lost control and crashed into other cars in the parking lot, according to Houston police.

The driver died and at least one child was transported to a hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
