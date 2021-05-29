Woman dies in NW Houston car crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle with a woman and two children inside lost control late Friday and crashed in a northwest Houston parking lot, killing the woman, police said.It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Antoine Drive at Creekmont.The driver lost control and crashed into other cars in the parking lot, according to Houston police.The driver died and at least one child was transported to a hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.