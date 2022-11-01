Astros, Phillies fans find common ground after Monday's World Series rainout

One graduate student said she hoped the game would have stayed as scheduled because she has a quiz on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Astros and Phillies fans were able to find some common ground on Monday night as both groups were forced to make alternate plans following a rainout of Game 3 of the World Series.

"I have to postpone my flight a second time now because of this rain delay," Austin Fisher, a Phillies fan, said.

Paul and Samantha Williams came from Idaho to cheer on the Astros. In addition to having to reschedule appointments for patients of Paul's dental practice, they were also forced to make new travel arrangements.

"We have to find another night at the hotel and move our flight to the next day," Paul said.

One graduate student said she hoped the game would have stayed as scheduled because she has a quiz on Wednesday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Astros' Justin Verlander explains why he gave Phillies fans the middle finger

"I'm a little bummed out because the quiz is Wednesday morning and now the game is Tuesday night," Phillies fan, Alea Keough, said. "I do think it's better that we're waiting and pushing it off so we're not playing in the rain."

James Dessens is another Astros fan who came to Philadelphia from Orlando.

He chose to look at Monday's rainout as bonus time at Citizens Bank Park.

"I'm actually pretty excited because this is my first time at the stadium, and now I get to come back," Dessens said.

Each of the fans ABC13 spoke with said they would be back for Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night scheduled to start at 7:03 p.m. CT.

SEE RELATED STORY: World Series run didn't stop Astros and their families from trick-or-treating this year!

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.