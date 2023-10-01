Astros vs. Diamondbacks: Final game of regular season begins

PHOENIX, Arizona -- The Arizona Diamondbacks look to end a three-game skid when they play the Houston Astros.

Houston Astros (89-72, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -132, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 9 runs

Arizona has a 43-37 record in home games and an 84-77 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Houston is 89-72 overall and 50-30 in road games. The Astros have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.95.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has a .287 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs. Ketel Marte is 11-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 36 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs while hitting .282 for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 9-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .235 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Astros: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.34 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.