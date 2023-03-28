We are now less than three days away from the first pitch for the World Champion Houston Astros.

Who's on 2nd? Astros bench, acquisitions in play to fill in for injured Jose Altuve, manager says

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros manager Dusty Baker believes Yordan Alvarez will be ready for Opening Day on Thursday against the White Sox.

Just don't ask Dusty how his slugger and World Series hero was able to find his swing and be "game ready" after playing in his first exhibition game last Thursday.

"I really don't know. His approach is simple. He must be of superior physical skills and also mental skills. I haven't seen anybody do this but Dick Allen or Benito Santiago," Baker said on Monday.

Alvarez vowed to be ready for the opener as he makes his way back from a hand issue, and it looks like he'll defy the odds and make it happen.

Eyewitness Sports also asked Baker about filling the void at second base while 2017 MVP Jose Altuve recovers from surgery for his fractured finger.

Baker mentioned that decision is still in progress.

"We're still in the process on what we need," he said, with Mauricio Dubon and David Hensley as options.

Baker mentioned the Astros could also look for help outside the organization.

"It's gonna be a mix and match. There's no one answer," he said. "You miss (Altuve's) speed. You miss the offense. You miss the defense. It's not an easy task."

Baker and general manager Dana Brown will make the final roster decisions as the 'Stros approach the first game of 162.

They'll unveil their second World Series banner on Thursday, and players will receive their World Series rings on Friday.

"It's gonna be a dream come true. I've been envisioning winning a World Series ever since I can remember," Hensley said.

