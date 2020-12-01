This Day In History

The Houston Astros name turns 56 years old today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Astros try to rebuild their good name in baseball, the team can seek some inspiration from the birth of its identity.

The Astros' name was born 56 years ago on Dec. 1, 1964.

So, what's in a name? Here's a brief history of the Astros' name, which, of course, wasn't the original identity of Houston's MLB team.

Just as iconic as the Astros' name, the video above breaks down the birth of the team's legendary rainbow star uniforms.

Life as the Colt .45s



The Houston Astros' major league lineage began with the Houston Colt .45s, playing their first game in April 1962. The .45s were named after a "name the team" contest was held.

Houston was awarded a National League expansion team in the years leading to the .45s' first opening day, but it took some wheeling and dealing with a professional baseball team that existed in the city, the minor league Houston Buffaloes.

After the Buffaloes were purchased by Houston's major league franchise, the Colt .45s went on to play just three seasons.

In the midst of this, the team was playing at a temporary outdoor ballpark located in the shadow of what would become a groundbreaking innovation in large-scale venues.

Becoming the Astros



The Astros name change coincided with two simultaneous happenings in the Bayou City.

One was the completion of the "Eighth Wonder of the World," the Astrodome, which was touted as the first ever multi-use domed stadium. It would be the team's home spanning across four decades.

RELATED: A look at the '8th wonder' then and now
EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: the saga of the Astrodome



In turn, the venue name was inspired by the city recent landing of NASA's "Manned Spacecraft Center," which would later be named as the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center.

In the 56 years since the Astros were born, the team has brought Houston 14 postseason berths - 10 of which were from winning their division; three pennants - at least one each from the American and National leagues; and a cathartic but later highly disputed World Series title.

SEE ALSO:
Highlights from Houston's first major league baseball game
EMBED More News Videos

In their first ever regular season game, the Houston Colt .45s defeated the Chicago Cubs, 11-2.



This 101-year-old sewed the old Astros team's patches
EMBED More News Videos

Meet the woman that sewed the Astros' uniforms for 30 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballremember whennasaastrodomethis day in history
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Houston man met JFK in Houston day before 1963 assassination
JFK visited Houston the day before 1963 assassination
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alexis Sharkey's husband says he's receiving death threats
What we know happened before Alexis Sharkey's death
Man's body found on sidewalk in front of SW Houston temple
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Friend reveals what Houston influencer said before her death
Show More
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost'
Woman's body found near bayou in Galveston
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian
RodeoHouston will commit $14M for scholarships for 2021 event
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
More TOP STORIES News