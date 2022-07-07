Houston Astros

Astros to visit Uvalde with goal to help heal through baseball

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- Following Thursday's home game vs. Kansas City, the Houston Astros will fly to California for a weekend series in Oakland.

As the team travels to the west coast, other members of the organization will be making a road trip of their own.

Members of the Astros front office, along with representatives from the Astros Foundation and Astros Youth Academy, will visit Uvalde on Friday.

This trip comes a little more than six weeks after that town was the site of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School.

The Astros Foundation will host multiple events in Uvalde with the goal of providing hope and healing for the town's residents through the game of baseball.

"Baseball has healed me in my past - it's healed so many people," Astros manager Dusty Baker said prior to his team's game Thursday vs. the Royals. "Hopefully, we can bring some enjoyment in their lives. I can't imagine. You can say you know how they feel, but you don't. I just pray to God that life can go on and they can heal - and I'm glad the Astros are a part of that."

ABC13 will be in Uvalde with the Astros contingent providing live coverage of the franchise's visit.

