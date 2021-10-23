What you need to know about Astros tickets and events ahead of World Series

The Houston Astros are headed to the World Series. 🤘#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/vSWUWa3BIm— Houston Astros (@astros) October 23, 2021
If you're a fan looking to up your Astros swag, then you might want to stop by the team store at Minute Maid Park. After the team won Game 6 over the Boston Red Sox Friday night, the team store made plans to stay open for 24 hours.
There were fans at the team store as early as 2 a.m. Saturday, snagging some new World Series gear.
"We haven't slept," said one fan. "We got off work about four hours ago. Stayed up, happy about the win. Had to come get some new merch."
The team store will be providing customers with free coffee and pastries until 8 a.m. If you go between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., you will get a free gift with any purchase. Then from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans can look forward to a live mural painting.
On Friday night, fans stormed the streets of downtown in excitement.
"We're super stoked. They made it to the World Series, and I'm super excited," said one fan. "I'm going to get to bring my daughter this time around."
WATCH: Looking to get your hands on some World Series tickets? We have info here
Individual tickets for World Series home games are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets online at the Astros website or by calling 1-877-9ASTROS. As of Saturday morning, tickets for Home Game 1 were going for $550 each. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.
Other secondary markets like SimpleSeats, StubHub and VividSeats are also selling tickets.
Due to an extremely limited number of individual game tickets that will be available for World Series games, fans are encouraged to guarantee their access to the 2021 World Series by purchasing 2022 season tickets.
Game 1 is on Tuesday, and the Astros will either take on the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves. If the Braves win the series, the Astros will face them at Minute Maid Park, but if the Dodgers win the NLCS, Houston will face them at Dodger Stadium.