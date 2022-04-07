'A lot will have to go right': Can the Astros get back to the World Series?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros baseball is back.The Astros open the season this weekend against the Angels in Anaheim, California, and will return home for the opener at Minute Maid Park on April 18.Can the Astros return to the World Series? What part will pitcher Justin Verlander play? How much will the team miss Carlos Correa at shortstop?ABC13 sports director Greg Bailey joins anchor Jonathan Bruce for a full preview of the season in the video above.