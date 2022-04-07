Houston Astros

'A lot will have to go right': Can the Astros get back to the World Series?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 full preview of the Houston Astros 2022 season: Can they return to the World Series?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros baseball is back.

The Astros open the season this weekend against the Angels in Anaheim, California, and will return home for the opener at Minute Maid Park on April 18.

Can the Astros return to the World Series? What part will pitcher Justin Verlander play? How much will the team miss Carlos Correa at shortstop?

ABC13 sports director Greg Bailey joins anchor Jonathan Bruce for a full preview of the season in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesmlbhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
MLB Opening Day 2022: What we're watching, live updates and takeawa...
Astros kick off Opening Day against Los Angeles Angels
2022 MLB predictions: From the expanded playoffs and the World Seri...
Angels begin season at home against the Astros
TOP STORIES
HISD's former COO faces new tax charges in relation to bribery scheme
Crash involving 2 heavy trucks shuts down 610 East Loop at Clinton
County probe widens, Google docs sought for Judge Hidalgo, senior team
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
UT students can live together regardless of gender or sexual identity
Fire Weather Warning goes into effect today
Show More
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
Search continues for missing 25-year-old woman from Alief
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
Bun B to beef up Coachella with his Trill Burgers
Texas mother on death row gets support from Kim Kardashian
More TOP STORIES News