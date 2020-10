Investigators are at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Cypress Station Drive, where two men have been shot to death. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/KL2vujYm6j — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 2 people died Sunday morning in a shooting at a north Houston apartment complex.It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cypress Station.Two men were shot to death, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.It wasn't yet clear what exactly happened or if deputies were searching for a suspect.