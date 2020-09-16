Stop littering your PPE, Houston mayor urges

You will begin to see a lot of the two slogans throughout the city, and they will serve as constant reminders that while we are crushing the curve of #COVID19, we must also stop littering, stop trashing our City. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 16, 2020

Houston is not alone. Cities across the nation are experiencing unbelievable amounts of public PPE litter. But, it’s not just PPE litter that is increasing on our streets and sidewalks. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 16, 2020

But Houston, we have a PPE litter problem. Every day, thousands, if not millions, of disposable masks, gloves & sanitizer bottles are used & improperly discarded and disposed.



We are kicking off a new anti-campaign: “Don’t Let Houston Go to Waste.” Because “Litter is Trashy.” — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 16, 2020

I have asked VMPT @MarthacastexT Tatum to lead an Anti-Litter effort for our beautiful city.



The campaign is necessary because as a green city, we must do everything we can to protect our nearly 40,000 acres of park lands (380 developed parks and 167 greenspaces). — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 16, 2020

The goal of the Anti-Litter campaign under @MarthacastexT’s leadership is:

♻️To combat, reduce and extinguish the behaviors which have led us to where we are today in our city

♻️ Educate and train our neighborhoods

♻️ Leverage partner resources whether financial or human capital — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 16, 2020

Joining @MarthacastexT will be the following departments/agencies continued:



♻️ @METROHouston

♻️ Retailers Associations (Texas and Greater Houston)#DontLetHoustonGoToWaste — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One would think people who get the hang of things six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, almost every business in Texas requires customers to wear a mask.But what's hard to ignore is once those customers make it out to the parking lot, there's a mine field of PPE in between cars.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner used his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday aimed at the litter.Turner revealed an anti-littering campaign, focusing on improperly discarded masks, gloves, sanitizer wipes and other trash during the pandemic.