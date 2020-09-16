Coronavirus

Stop littering your PPE, Houston mayor urges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One would think people who get the hang of things six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, almost every business in Texas requires customers to wear a mask.

But what's hard to ignore is once those customers make it out to the parking lot, there's a mine field of PPE in between cars.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner used his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday aimed at the litter.







Turner revealed an anti-littering campaign, focusing on improperly discarded masks, gloves, sanitizer wipes and other trash during the pandemic.





