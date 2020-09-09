HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's small-business relief fund received a $5 million bump Sept. 9.
Houston City Council approved the addition from the city's allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
SEE ALSO: Applications now open for Houston's small business relief program
Business may receive up to a $50,000 grant. The program was originally allocated $15 million July 29. Applicants are evaluated on a scoring matrix developed by the Houston Office of Business Opportunity and nonprofit Houston Business Development Inc.
If awarded funds, the business owners can apply them to payroll, rent, mortgages, personal protective gear for employees, marketing strategies and accounts payable.
Find applications here.
The video above is from a previous story.
Small-businesses can get $50K grant after city approves relief fund boost
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More