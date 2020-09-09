Business

Small-businesses can get $50K grant after city approves relief fund boost

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's small-business relief fund received a $5 million bump Sept. 9.

Houston City Council approved the addition from the city's allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.

SEE ALSO: Applications now open for Houston's small business relief program

Business may receive up to a $50,000 grant. The program was originally allocated $15 million July 29. Applicants are evaluated on a scoring matrix developed by the Houston Office of Business Opportunity and nonprofit Houston Business Development Inc.

If awarded funds, the business owners can apply them to payroll, rent, mortgages, personal protective gear for employees, marketing strategies and accounts payable.

Find applications here.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonhoustonsmall businessbusinesscommunity impact newspaperloansfinance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ted Cruz on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court picks
Houston mayor OKs return of events in the city, but with limits
Tech issues continue to plague HISD students and teachers
If you get this text, don't respond!
Here's where we expect the cool front to stall out Thursday
Cajuns face uphill battle recovering from Hurricane Laura
HPD needs help finding missing man last seen this afternoon
Show More
Dynamo and Dash games can now be played with 3K fans
Man arrested for two jogging trail attacks
Make online learning less complicated with these hacks
Gov. Abbott asks Texans to sign 'Back the Blue' pledge
Firefighters rescue boy dangling by head after getting trapped
More TOP STORIES News